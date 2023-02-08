Freezing rain on the way this week

Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa will see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.

A freezing rain warning says Ottawa is expected to see a prolonged period of freezing rain Thursday. It's should start as snow, before changing over to ice pellets and then freezing rain.

"A wintry mix of precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon and may begin as snow and ice pellets before transitioning to freezing rain," Environment Canada said. "A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected for the Ottawa River Valley. Freezing rain is expected to change over to rain Thursday night."

The weather agency is expecting ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm before the freezing rain changes to rain Thursday evening.

Temperatures are well above average for this time of year. Ottawa saw a high of 5.3 C at 4 p.m. at the Ottawa Airport, which would match the 1990 airport record for the warmest Feb. 8 in the city. Thursday and Friday are expected to see temperatures hovering around 3 C.

The temperature is forecasted to drop to -11 C Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday's high is -2 C. By Sunday, Ottawa could see another high of 3 C.