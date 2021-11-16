Freezing rain possible as band of wintery weather approaches the north

Messy weather conditions are expected to begin Tuesday evening bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets, and possibly freezing rain prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

"Several hours of freezing rain is possible before the precipitation changes to rain Wednesday afternoon," the weather alert said. "There remains some uncertainty as to the exact amount of snow and freezing rain accumulation that can be expected."

Freezing rain can create hazardous conditions on sidewalks, parking lots, and roads while ice build-up creates a risk of power outages as well.

Weather alerts are issued for several northeastern communities including:

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

French River

Gogama - Foleyet

Greater Sudbury

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

West Nipissing

Snow between five and 10 centimetres is expected by Wednesday afternoon west of Chapleau with the accumulation possibly creating dangerous driving conditions.

Areas affected include:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe - Macdiarmid

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

White River - Dubreuilville

The northwestern part of the province will see even more snow with snowfall warnings issued for Pikangikum, Sandy Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Beaver areas where up to 20 centimetres are expected.