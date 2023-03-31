Freezing rain possible in some parts of the GTA as temperatures continue to fluctuate
Parts of the GTA could see freezing rain today ahead of a weekend in which the temperature is expected to fluctuate from double digits to below freezing.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of Peel, York, Halton and Durham regions, warning of a brief period of freezing rain this morning.
“Precipitation is advancing into southern Ontario this morning but may begin as a brief period of freezing rain as temperatures are near or just below the freezing mark. The threat of freezing rain should end by afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark,” the statement notes.
Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of 7 C in Toronto on Friday.
It is forecasting that the temperature will then climb to 11 C by Saturday morning before falling to 2 C on Saturday afternoon.
The temperature could then drop to – 8 C overnight and into Sunday morning, Environment Canada says.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday but the weather agency says that the temperature will only reach a high of 4 C.
The average daytime high at this time of year is normally about 8 C.
