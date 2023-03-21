Freezing rain warning lifted for Ottawa

Several hours of freezing rain created slippery walking and driving conditions across Ottawa on Thursday, before temperatures warmed up and freezing ran changed to rain.

Environment Canada has ended its freezing rain warning for the capital.

The freezing rain continued all morning before the precipitation transitioned to rain before 12 p.m. No serious incidents were reported on roads across the city on Thursday, but some school buses were delayed.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain to end this afternoon.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns water levels and flows are expected to increase in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed starting on Thursday, and continuing through the weekend and into next week.

"The degree of increase will depend on actual precipitation and temperatures over this period. If significant rain falls over the weekend, then flooding could occur on the smaller creeks and streams in the Rideau Valley Watershed," the conservation authority said in a statement.

"This would include Stevens Creek and any connected creeks or ditches (near North Gower) which are highly susceptible to spring flooding."

While the short-term forecast does not call for flooding on the Rideau River, there is potential for flooding in late March or early April, the conservation authority said Wednesday.

Ottawa forecast

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -5 C.

Expect cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of early morning flurries on Friday. The high will be 3 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 in the morning.

It will be cloudy Friday evening and the overnight low will be -9 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for periods of snow, and a high of 2 C.