Messy weather moves into northern Ontario triggering weather alert upgrades to freezing rain, rainfall and snowfall warnings.

A low-pressure weather system moving northeastward will create hazardous conditions for some including possible power outages and flooding.

FREEZING RAIN WARNINGS

Wednesday will start mild with rain, which is expected to turn into freezing rain and ice pellets in the afternoon or early evening as temperatures drop.

"The freezing rain could last for several hours and 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion will be possible by the time the freezing rain transitions to ice pellets tonight and then snow by Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.

Some roads may become slippery with the ice, there is a risk of power outages. Officials also suggest postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Areas affected include:

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon - Schreiber

White River – Dubreuilville

RAINFALL WARNINGS

Heavy rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

"Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snowmelt and significant run-off during this time period," Environment Canada said.

Flooding is a concern along with washouts near bodies of water.

Areas affected include:

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Blind River – Thessalon

Sault Ste. Marie - St. Joseph Island

Searchmont - Montreal River Harbour - Batchawana Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

SNOWFALL WARNING

Heavy snow between 15 to 20 cm is expected to fall by Thursday afternoon along with strong, north-easterly winds bringing gusts of up to 50 km/h starting Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada said the heaviest snowfall is tracking south of Attawapiskat, but the community may only receive 5 to 10 cm of snow in total.

Reduced visibility and rapid accumulation of snow will make travel difficult.

Areas affected include:

Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park

Atikokan - Shebandowan - Quetico Park

Attawapiskat

Beardmore - Jellicoe - Macdiarmid

Fort Albany

Fort Hope - Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake

Upsala - Raith

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS

In the Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake area, heavy rain is expected Wednesday with freezing rain north of Highway 101 during the evening.

Total rainfall of 15 to 25 mm is expected and due to the very mild temperatures, rapid snowmelt could produce some flooding.

In the Nipigon – Rossport and Superior West areas, heavy snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain is expected during the day and into Wednesday night. Total snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is expected by Thursday morning in this area.

"A mix of rain and snow early this morning will change to a mix of snow and ice pellets today. Freezing rain may also occur, particularly near the shores of Lake Superior. By early this evening, the messy wintry mix of precipitation will change completely to snow, and several hours of moderate snow is likely before the snow comes to an end late tonight or early Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.