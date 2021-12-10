Freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued for much of northeastern Ontario

Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under weather warnings Friday, with either heavy snowfall or freezing rain expected.

The freezing rain warning is in effect for Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami Blind River and Thessalon.

Environment Canada said those communities should expect freezing rain Saturday morning, as well as 5-10 cm of snow.

"A strengthening low-pressure system is forecast to track northeast across the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing a mix of precipitation to much of northeastern Ontario," the weather forecaster said in a statement.

"Precipitation is expected to begin as snow tonight and transition freezing rain early Saturday morning. Freezing rain will change to rain late Saturday morning and then back to snow Saturday afternoon."

Strong winds are also a possibility, with gusts between 70-80 km/h.

A winter storm warning is in effect for these communities: Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Little Abitibi and Kesagami Lake.

Heavy snow -- between 10-20 cm -- mixed with freezing rain, should begin Saturday morning, Environment Canada said.

"Precipitation will begin as snow tonight before becoming mixed with freezing rain or rain Saturday morning or early afternoon," the statement said.

"Precipitation will change back to snow Saturday afternoon and then end in the evening."