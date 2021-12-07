Freezing rain special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta, warning of the potential for freezing rain overnight Tuesday.
The potential is highest in the northern parts of the province, including Edmonton and the surrounding area.
"Further south, including Red Deer and Calgary, potential for precipitation is less but travel could be impacted if freezing rain does occur," the warning read.
"Surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may be slippery."
As of 5 p.m. MT Tuesday, the statements are in place for:
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Calgary
- Edmonton
- Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake
- Grand Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview
- Hanno-Coronation-Oyen
- Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield
- Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House-Caroline
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg
- Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca
- Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills
Wind warnings are also in place for:
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park
The temperature in Calgary is forecast to reach a low of about -4 C and there is a possibility of precipitation on Wednesday afternoon.