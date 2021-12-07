Freezing rain special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta, warning of the potential for freezing rain overnight Tuesday.

The potential is highest in the northern parts of the province, including Edmonton and the surrounding area.

"Further south, including Red Deer and Calgary, potential for precipitation is less but travel could be impacted if freezing rain does occur," the warning read.

"Surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may be slippery."

As of 5 p.m. MT Tuesday, the statements are in place for:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Calgary

Edmonton

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake

Drumheller-Three Hills

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Grand Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview

Hanno-Coronation-Oyen

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield

Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg

Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

Wind warnings are also in place for:

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park

The temperature in Calgary is forecast to reach a low of about -4 C and there is a possibility of precipitation on Wednesday afternoon.