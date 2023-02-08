Freezing rain, strong winds expected for Thursday in Waterloo-Wellington

Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect a mix of cold, wet, and windy conditions on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and says freezing rain following by heavy rainfall and strong winds is possible.

Hazards the agency says to look out for are light ice accretion, rainfall between 15-25 millimeters, and winds between 60-80 km/h.

The mixed conditions are expected to last from Thursday morning into the evening, with the strong winds expected in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain is more likely to happen over higher terrain.

The agency warns that isolated utility outages, flooding in areas of poor drainage, loose objects being tossed around, and tree branches breaking may also occur.

Every southern Ontario community, including Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, have been issued similar weather statements.