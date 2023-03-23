Freezing rain, strong winds expected this weekend

Another storm system is expected to bring freezing rain and strong winds to southwestern Ontario this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday for much of the province, from Windsor to Ottawa and as far north as Timmins. The Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Wellington County, Brantford, Woodstock, Listowel, Stratford and Goderich are included in the alert.

The agency is expecting freezing rain on Saturday, or in some areas, snow transitioning quickly to freezing rain.

Environment Canada says the precipitation may last for a few hours before turning into showers by the afternoon.

Along with the freezing rain, the agency says strong winds of up to 70 or 80 km/h are expected Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The combination of rain and wind could lead to local power outages.

Environment Canada says there “remains uncertainty as to the exact location and timing of any freezing rain and the duration and location of the strongest winds.”