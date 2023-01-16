Freezing rain to make morning commute messy, Environment Canada warns
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Commuters across Simcoe County and Muskoka are warned to prepare for freezing rain to make early morning road conditions challenging.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Port Carling, Port Severn, and surrounding areas beginning Tuesday morning.
The weather agency says to expect a few millimetres of ice accretion.
Motorists are advised to slow down, exercise caution while driving on potentially slippery roads and allow extra time during rush hour in urban areas.
The freezing rain should shift to light rain by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
