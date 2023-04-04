Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended

Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.

Freezing rain is expected to begin Tuesday night with ice accumulation of five millimetres and possible isolated power outages.

"A brief period of snow or ice pellets is expected before a changeover to freezing rain tonight followed by a transition to rain Wednesday morning," the freezing rain warnings said.

"The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday evening."

With the ice, surfaces will become extremely hazardous and "poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays."

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca weather specialist Katie Behun will have the latest on the approaching storm on CTV News at Noon.

NORTHWEST ONTARIO

Meanwhile, the weather alerts in northwestern Ontario -- from Terrace Bay and Longlac to the Manitoba border -- have upgraded to winter storm warnings.

Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/h and strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, Environment Canada said Tuesday morning.

The storm will begin Tuesday evening, when the snow is expected to be the heaviest "for areas near the Minnesota border and the Lakehead area."