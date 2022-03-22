Freezing rain warning ends for London-Middlesex

Environment Canada has ended a freezing rain warning for London-Middlesex.

It remains in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce. Four to eight mm of ice accretion is possible in those areas.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement remains in effect for the entire region with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Oxford-Brant, Lambton, Elgin, Norfolk, Haldimand, Chatham-Kent and Essex are also under the statement. Anywhere from 10 to 25 mm of rainfall is possible and may lead to some localized flooding.

Power outages are possible and driving conditions could be dangerous.