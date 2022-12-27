Freezing rain warning ends for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, including Regina.
The warning was issued for western sections of the province in the morning, spreading to Regina in the afternoon.
Travellers were advised to exercise extreme caution, as ice-covered surfaces may occur without warning. Road closures and utility outages were likely to occur, according to Canada’s weather service.
Public Safety Canada encouraged people to make an emergency plan and create an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.
Travel was not recommended in several areas, including Weyburn, Swift Current, Milestone, Odessa, and the Regina Bypass, according to the Highway Hotline.
The freezing rain wrapped up in the evening in most areas.
For more information, visit Environment Canada’s website.
