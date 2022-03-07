iHeartRadio

Freezing rain warning ends for Southwestern Ontario

image.jpg

A freezing rain warning has ended for Southwestern Ontario.

It was in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.

However, a winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Grey-Bruce.

Snowfall between six to 12 cm is expected by Monday evening.

Motorists should expect dangerous driving conditions, slow down and adjust travel plans accordingly.

 

12