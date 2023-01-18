Freezing rain warning ends for the London region
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant has come down but ice pellets and snow are still possible.
Freezing rain is expected to change over to rainfall around noon as temperatures rise above 0 C.
Potential hazards include ice accretion of up to a few millimeters possible on untreated surfaces.
Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become slippery and that people should take extra care when walking or driving on affected areas. In addition, the weather event could impact rush hour traffic and power outages may also be possible.
-
Windsor TikTok influencer boosts local bakery with viral videoHomegrown TikTok influencer Zachery Dereniowski is at it again, this time surprising the new owner of Nana’s Bakery in South Windsor with cash and a much-needed business boost.
-
South Frontenac searching for answers amid critical doctor shortageSouth Frontenac, Ont. is facing calls from doctors and the community to provide more funding to attract family doctors to the area.
-
Chainmail, wooden figures and mugs: How these items are helping a Winnipeg charityA Winnipeg charity has come up with a unique way to help people in need while finding homes for items that might be on the shelves for a long time.
-
10 dogs left without food or water rescued in B.C. after owner hospitalizedNearly a dozen dogs have been rescued in northern British Columbia after being left on a remote property without food or water when their owner was hospitalized.
-
Customers may turn their back on SaskTel services over email subscription feeSaskTel customers aren't just bemoaning the idea of paying for email accounts, they're threatening to switch providers over it.
-
Original, handwritten Anne of Green Gables manuscript released onlineThe original manuscript for Anne of Green Gables is now publicly available online, in its entirety, for the first time ever.
-
Sask. woman charged with sexual exploitation of 2 students, RCMP sayA Saskatchewan woman is facing sexual exploitation charges following investigation into inappropriate communication involving a student.
-
106-year-old woman leaves 'transformative' $34M gift to Victoria seniors foundationThe 106-year-old daughter of a family that settled in Victoria in the 1890s has left a multimillion-dollar bequest to help other Victoria seniors.
-
Weapon, drug offences keep Timmins Police busy this weekIt has been a busy few days for the Timmins Police Service, who acted on two warrants Wednesday and Thursday.