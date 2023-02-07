iHeartRadio

Freezing rain warning for central Ontario ends


image.jpg

A freezing rain warning issued for most of central Ontario Tuesday morning has since ended.

Environment Canada noted the weather event would likely end by noon.

The warning had been issued for the following areas:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

The national weather agency cautioned roads, parking lots and walkways would become slippery.

