Environment Canada says freezing rain is in the forecast for New Year’s Day.

A warning was issued Friday for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, Brantford, and Woodstock.

The agency says there could be a prolonged period of freezing rain starting Friday afternoon.

It may begin with snow or ice pellets, mixed with rain as we head into the evening.

That rain will then transition to snow during the overnight hours.

Environment Canada is warning it could create icy conditions on roads and sidewalks, as well as build up on tree branches and lead to utility outages.

The rest of Southwestern Ontario may also experience some wet weather.

They’ve issued a special weather statement, saying other communities could experience brief periods of freezing rain.