Freezing rain warning for North Bay, West Nipissing
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A freezing rain warning is in effect for the North Bay and West Nipissing area Tuesday morning.
The weather alert was issued by Environment Canada around 9:15 a.m. said the freezing rain is expected to taper off through the morning, turning into rain or snow in the afternoon.
"Ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces," the weather alert said.
Areas affected also include Powassan, Mattawa and French River.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said.
Temperatures will hover around freezing, with a high of 2 C and a low of -2C.
