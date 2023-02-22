Freezing rain warning in effect, buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada continues to warn of an “ice storm beginning this afternoon.”

According to the weather authority, light snow will become heavy at times and mix with ice pellets early Wednesday afternoon.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to change to freezing rain late in the day and freezing rain will continue overnight before tapering off early Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be slippery and “extremely hazardous,” according to Environment Canada.

Because of the impending weather, all board provided transportation in the city and Essex County have been cancelled for the day.

Here's a look at Windsor's forecast for the rest week:

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow this morning. Snow or ice pellets mixed with freezing rain beginning later this morning changing to freezing rain this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain. Rain with freezing rain this evening and after midnight and with periods of freezing drizzle overnight. Local rainfall amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Periods of drizzle. Drizzle or periods of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 10.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.