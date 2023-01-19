Freezing rain warning in effect for GTA, much of southern Ontario

Those getting around the city this morning are being told to prepare for a slippery commute.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario.

“Freezing rain, which may be mixed with ice pellets and snow, is expected to begin this morning,” Environment Canada said in its warning Thursday.

The slippery conditions are expected to make it trickier for vehicles and pedestrians to get around and people are being advised to use extra caution and to leave themselves extra time.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the warning reads. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

In a statement, Metrolinx said it will “do everything we can” to keep customers moving safely, but advised commuters to leave themselves extra time

“Weather can change quickly, so give yourself extra time and remember that the best commute is a safe one,” the agency said in an email to CP24.

They advised people to try park in an area sheltered from the rain if possible and to check their service updates page.

Environment Canada said areas closer to the lake may not see freezing rain as temperatures near Lake Ontario are more likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout the day.

The temperature sat just above the freezing mark at 1 C early Thursday. A high of 3 C is expected in Toronto today.

The freezing rain will transition to rain or drizzle this afternoon as temperatures rise above zero.

Fog patches are also expected to develop in the afternoon.

Drizzle or flurries are expected to continue overnight, with a risk of freezing drizzle early Friday.