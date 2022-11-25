Freezing rain warning ended for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after the capital saw a mix of rain and freezing rain Friday morning.
The light freezing rain is changing to rain as temperatures rise throughout the day.
Today’s forecast high is 5 C. It will be windy today with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour this afternoon.
Expect cloudy skies this evening and an overnight low of -3 C.
It will be a slightly warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees tomorrow morning.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will dip to 2 C overnight.
On Sunday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 6 C.
