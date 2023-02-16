Freezing rain warning issued for London, Ont.

This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with Environment Canada issuing a freezing rain warning for the London region on Thursday, with freezing rain slated to begin late in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is expected in the region late afternoon Thursday and into the night.

The main hazard includes freezing rain with ice accretion of a few millimeters possible.

The areas under the freezing rain warning include London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada warns that “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery” and that people should “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

According to Environment Canada, Thursday will see cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon, with periods of rain mixed with freezing rain beginning in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h and with a high of 4 C.

Late Thursday is when the forecast slips into wintery conditions, with periods of freezing rain or ice pellets transitioning into periods of light snowfall after midnight.

Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, but will gust to 40 km/h in the evening. The low will reach – 6 C, but will feel like – 12 with the wind chill.

On Friday, Londoners can expect periods of light snow ending in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, and the low of – 6 C will feel like – 14 with the wind chill.

Overnight Friday, the skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and with a low of – 9 C.

Here's a look at other neighbouring counties

Also included in the freezing rain warning are Sarnia-Lambton and Huron-Perth, where a few millimetres of ice accretion are possible, with the freezing rain set to begin later Thursday afternoon and into the night.

Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth meanwhile find themselves under a special weather advisory.

According to Environment Canada, a winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth and is set to begin Thursday night.

In Grey-Bruce, snow will at times be mixed with ice pellets or freezing drizzle, and total snow and ice pellet accumulations of between five and 10 centimetres are possible. The snow is expected to taper off into light flurries by Friday morning.

In Huron-Perth, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected, including ice pellets and snow and the risk of freezing rain. Total snow and ice pellet accumulation of between two and five centimetres is expected. The precipitation is expected to transition into light flurries by Friday morning.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast:

Saturday: Sunny. High of 4 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 5 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 0 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.

Wednesday: Periods of snow. High of – 5 C.