Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka
The afternoon commute on Thursday could be a messy one, with a freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon, noting freezing rain is predicted to start Thursday afternoon and evening and turn to a possibility of freezing drizzle later in the night.
Ice accretion of up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces, creating hazards for walking and driving.
The national weather agency warns highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Additionally, ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, and utility outages may occur.
The risk of freezing drizzle should end by Friday morning.
The areas under the warning include Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, plus areas nearby.
