Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka

Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Innisfil, Washago, Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and surrounding areas.

"Tomorrow morning into the afternoon, we see things do get kind of complicated, a combination certainly of freezing rain that could even come down as some flurry activity," noted CTV Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby. "It's pretty much the better part of Simcoe County and stretching right over through Grey Bruce and the top end of York Region, and we're anticipating that to spread."

The national weather agency anticipates the icy conditions to start Wednesday afternoon and continue through the evening with the potential for ice build-up of two to five millimetres on some surfaces.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break," the agency noted.

Daytime highs will hover around the freezing mark across much of the region and dip below zero in the evening.

There is also a chance of flurries as the low-pressure system moves through the area.

The freezing rain will likely transition to showers overnight Wednesday, Environment Canada stated.