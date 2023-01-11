Freezing rain warning issued for Waterloo region

Intermittent freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning across Waterloo region and Wellington County, according to Environment Canada.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the weather agency issued a special weather statement, warning untreated surfaces may become slippery.

“Scattered showers and drizzle are expected to develop tonight and move across southwestern Ontario,” the statement says. “In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible. Temperatures in most areas are expected to rise above the freezing mark by dawn.”

Earlier this week, the weather agency issued a similar weather statement.

The icy conditions caused havoc to some roadways across Waterloo region, with Waterloo regional police responding to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.

Waterloo regional police responded to 32 collisions involving no injuries, six collisions involving some level of injury and one hit and run between midnight and 10:30 a.m.

The resulting icy conditions contributed to a Code Red being declared in the Region of Waterloo on Tuesday, as paramedics dealt with high call volumes overnight that spilled into the morning, causing off-load delays at all three Region of Waterloo hospitals.