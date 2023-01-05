Freezing rain warning lifted in Ottawa
The roads and sidewalks are slippery in Ottawa today after freezing rain blanketed the city in ice overnight.
Environment Canada’s freezing rain warning remained in effect for Ottawa early Thursday morning, but was later lifted.
The freezing rain has tapered off, but freezing drizzle is expected to continue until early this afternoon.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Today’s forecast high is 1 C, but it will feel more like -7 this morning with the wind chill.
It will be cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. The overnight low will be -4 C.
On Friday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Friday’s forecast high will be 1 C.
It will be cloudy with a chance of flurries tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight.
Expect cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of -2 C on Saturday.
