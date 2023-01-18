Freezing rain warning returns to Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for Waterloo-Wellington, days after the previous warning ended.
Freezing rain is expected to begin Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., the weather agency said, “ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.” The alert also warns of freezing drizzle into Thursday night.
“Freezing rain, which may be mixed with ice pellets and snow, is expected to begin Thursday morning,” the alert says. “Freezing rain will transition to light flurries, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, late Thursday afternoon. The risk of freezing drizzle will end Friday morning.
The weather agency said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.
The current warning covers a large portion of southern Ontario, including Barrie, London, Hamilton and Peterborough.
