Freezing rain warnings end for parts of Simcoe County

The messy weather conditions across central Ontario should taper off Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

A freezing rain warning was issued for much of the region Thursday morning, causing school bus cancellations for all of Simcoe County.

The weather agency has since called off the freezing rain warning for Barrie and the surrounding area.

However, the warning remains in effect for Orangeville, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Huntsville and Baysville, with the conditions expected to end late Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada anticipates the freezing rain to shift to rain by the evening hours.

Still, residents should expect many surfaces to be icy and slippery in the meantime and take the necessary precautions.