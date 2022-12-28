Freezing rain warnings end in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a freezing rain warning for southern Manitoba Wednesday afternoon saying that "a band of intense precipitation tracking through the area this afternoon is falling as rain."
ECCC noted the rain is freezing on contact and it may be mixed freezing drizzle, ice pellets and snow.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become ice and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break," ECCC said in the warning.
The warning has sinced ended.
In an emailed statement from a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, they said crews are out salting bridges, underpasses and main routes to help with traction.
While driving to the conditions, people are also reminded to stay back from heavy equipment.
