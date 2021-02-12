Frigid temperatures across Manitoba have caused school and school bus cancellations in the province.

The following is a list of schools and buses that are cancelled for Friday, Feb. 12:

Brandon School Division – Buses outside the city of Brandon are cancelled. However, all schools are open and staff are expected to report.

Rolling River School Division – All schools are closed.

Southwest Horizon School Division – All school buses and classes are cancelled. Staff are assigned to work from home.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine - No buses for École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Piaine, École La Source, Ecole Aurèle Lemoine, École Saint-Georges, École La Voie du Nord, École régionale Notre de Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.

Sunrise School Division - No buses running and classes cancelled for Region 2. Staff are to report.

The Seine River School Division – All schools will be closed due to the cold temperatures.

Hanover School Division – All schools closed. Teachers expected to report for work.

This is a developing story. More details to come.