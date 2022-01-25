iHeartRadio

Freezing temperatures force school, bus cancellations in Manitoba

A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

Much of Manitoba will be experiencing frigid temperatures on Tuesday, which has led to school and bus cancellations in the province.

The following schools and buses will not be running on Jan. 25, 2022:

  • Brandon School Division – Buses will not be running outside the city of Brandon, but will be running within the city. All schools in the division are open. Attendance is at the discretion of the parents if travel is required;
  • Lord Selkirk School Division – Classes are cancelled and buses are not running. However, staff are expected to report to work;
  • Rolling River School Division – Buses are cancelled, but schools are open;
  • Interlake School Division – All schools are closed.
