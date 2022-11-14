Freezing week ahead in Ottawa

Expect temperatures to hover around the freezing mark all week in Ottawa, with the wind making it feel significantly colder at times.

On Monday, the high will be 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada. However, the wind chill made it feel more like -10 first thing in the morning.

Monday night's overnight low will drop to -8 C into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 0 C. The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -11.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C.

Thursday and Friday both have a forecast high of 1 C.