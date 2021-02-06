A freight train collided with a vehicle in the Walnut Grove area of Langley City on Saturday morning, but neither Langley RCMP or CN Rail are saying much about the incident.

The crash, which happened around 6 a.m., brought emergency crews to the scene on 96th Avenue where a rail line crosses the road, in a residential area slightly east of 216th Street.

A phone operator at Langley RCMP confirmed that there had been a collision but referred CTV News Vancouver to CN Rail for details about the incident.

A spokesperson for the rail company confirmed that its “crews did respond to an incident involving a train and a motor vehicle” in the area but referred CTV News Vancouver back to the RCMP for further information.

Video footage of the incident shows a stalled freight train loaded with shipping containers, and emergency vehicles on scene. It also shows rescue crews walking down the tracks in the dark, with flashlights in hand.

The footage also shows a smashed SUV that appears to have collided with the front of the train engine.



A spokesperson for BC Emergency Healthy Services said in an email that two ambulances responded to the crash and that "the car (involved in the collision) was empty and no one was transported to hospital."