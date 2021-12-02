Freight train derailment pauses GO Train service between London and Kitchener

A freight train derailment on Thursday has paused GO Train service between London and Kitchener.

A Metrolinx spokesperson tells CTV News a CN freight train derailed at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, a few rail cars were reported to be on the ground, and no injuries were reported.

The freight line is used by Metrolinx for GO Train service on the recently extended Kitchener line, between London and Kitchener.

On Twitter, Go Transit reported that buses will be used on Friday morning to take passengers from London, St. Marys and Stratford to the Kitchener GO station.

It was not immediately clear not clear how long the derailment cleanup would take.

This is a developing story …