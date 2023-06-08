Freight train derails in field east of Calgary

Crews are cleaning up after a train derailment about 100 kilometres east of Calgary Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern confirmed that "multiple cars of a CPKC freight train carrying intermodal shipping containers" derailed at around 2:30 p.m. east of Cluny, Alberta.

There were no injuries, and the statement said no dangerous goods were involved.

There is no risk to public safety.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed to CTV News they are investigating the incident.

"We are currently gathering information and assessing the occurrence but did not deploy investigators," the TSB said in a statement Friday.

"A total of 14 cars derailed; there were no dangerous good involved in the derailment, nor were there any reported injuries."

CPKC crews and equipment also responded.