French Catholic schools in Sudbury to remain closed until after Easter

French Catholic schools in the district of Sudbury will remain closed until after Easter, CSC Nouvelon announced Thursday.

All schools in the area are currently closed for in-person learning because of a persistent spike of COVID-19 cases. The area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts is currently under lockdown.

"On the advice of Public Health Sudbury & Districts, all elementary and secondary schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon located in Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury and Espanola will remain closed until Thursday, April 1," the board said in a news release.

"Daycares located in our schools will, however, remain open but will not offer before and after-school programs."

Distance learning is expected to continue until at least April 6, the projected return date, the board said.

"The distribution of technological tools will continue according to the needs of families, and always respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts," the release said.

The French Catholic board runs classes from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,400 students enrolled in 27 elementary schools, one virtual school and 10 secondary schools.