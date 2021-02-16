Ottawa police say a high school teacher in the city's French public school board has been arrested on accusations of sexual assault involving a student.

In a press release, the Ottawa Police Service said the allegations date back to the summer of 2017, while the teacher was working at Alternative high school in the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO).

Alain Phaneuf, 53, is facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the CEPEO said the employee has been suspended since January.

"As soon as the CEPEO was informed of the allegations, the necessary measures were taken. The employee was immediately removed from their position pending investigation and has been suspended since January 19," the statement said. "The CEPEO and école secondaire publique L’Alternative take this situation very seriously and are cooperating with the Ottawa Police Service."

Assistance is available to students or staff who may wish to talk about this, the school board said.

Police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service or Crime Stoppers.