Fresh from stage debut, Roxie the rabbit searching for forever home

Ask most pet owners if their fur baby is a star and they’ll enthusiastically agree, with only a camera roll full of photos and a heart full of love to back up their claims.

But whoever gives a forever home to a bunny currently up for adoption at a Winnipeg animal hospital will be able to make that claim handily.

That’s because hopeful adoptee Roxie the rabbit spent two weeks performing the title role in Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s “The Velveteen Rabbit”.

While some come to the theatre in search of stardom, like her jazz-singing namesake from the musical “Chicago”, this Roxie stepped into the limelight in search of a family.

The one-year-old was found by a community organization in the fall, abandoned and in need of veterinary care. She was brought to the Grant Park Animal Hospital where she has been living ever since, waiting to be adopted.

Having trouble placing her with a loving family, hospital staff decided to audition her to play “The Velveteen Rabbit”.

“She got that part, and she ended up performing for two weeks, several performances a day. She really did a very good job, and gained a lot of fans in so doing,” recalled Dr. Jonas Watson, veterinarian and owner of Grant Park Animal Hospital.

Sadly, none of Roxie's new fans were able to adopt her, and stardom left her back were it found her – living with animal hospital staff on weekends, waiting to be adopted.

Doctor Watson said her fame has not exempt her from a common trope in Winnipeg – a city with an overabundance of domestic rabbits who have trouble being placed in new homes. He said some have had to be turned loose into the wild during warmer months. As a result, many shelters and rescue organizations have intake freezes.

Just as the Velveteen Rabbit is saved from peril by a magic fairy who whisks him away, Dr. Watson believes there will still be a happy ending in the sometimes dramatic story of Roxie’s life.

“We've all become quite fond of her. If one of us here at the hospital could take her, we would have,” he said.

Her time on the stage didn’t breed any diva-like tendencies, either. The sweet, affectionate, bunny is litter trained, spayed, loves bananas and kale, and gives plenty of licks.

“We’re looking for a home where she'll get lots of attention, she'll get lots of opportunity to free roam and not be stuck in a cage and basically, a home where she’ll be provided with all the love that she deserves," Dr. Watson said.

Anyone who thinks they can give this scene-stealing rabbit a forever home is asked to call or email the hospital.