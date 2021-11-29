Fresh snow excites ski resorts eager to reopen
With a blanket of fresh snow, thanks to Mother Nature, ski resorts across Ontario are getting ready to open.
Mount St. Louis Moonstone is set to open on Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with lift tickets, rentals and lessons going on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Starting Wednesday, Horseshoe Resort will open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday.
During that time, five runs, two chairlifts and a few terrain park features will open.
The ski hill is set to close Mon., Dec. 6 until Thurs., Dec. 9, reopening Dec. 10 for the remainder of the season. Night skiing is also tentatively scheduled to start on Dec. 16.
Tickets can be purchased online, with walk-up tickets available at guest services.
Proof of vaccination will not be required to access the ski hill, but masks are strongly encouraged in lift lines, chairlifts, and magic carpets.
Physical distancing measures will remain in effect resort wide.
Both Blue Mountain and Snow Valley Resort are working towards opening and are actively blowing snow.
