Fresh snowfall drawing people out for winter activities

It's not quite a winter wallop, but Logan Fraser was thrilled at the sight of fresh snow Sunday.

"We've been looking at the forecast all week and when we saw the snow coming this weekend we knew we had to get out," he said.

The ski hills at Gatineau's Camp Fortune are where Maelie Westlake and dad Michael were getting in their first runs of the season.

"This is one of my favourite sports to do," said the eight-year-old.

"I'm just happy to be here with my daughter enjoying a sport she loves," said Michael Westlake.

For weeks, typical winter weather conditions have been missing in action in the national capital region.

The lack of snow has been a source of frustration for Dave Adams, a snow groomer with Kichi Sibi Winter Trail.

"This is by far the worst year so far. I haven't seen it this bad," he said.

For the last eight years, he’s been tasked with grooming the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail along the Ottawa River for cross country skiing.

"We don't need a lot to get it going...Preferably 15 centimetres we're good to go."

The latest snowfall, while not quite 15 centimetres, was good enough for some.

"It's the bare minimum," said one cross-country skier. "I can feel the ski poles scratching the pavement but the skis are on the snow so I'm happy about that."

At Camp Fortune, officials hope the blanket of snow will encourage more people to get out to the hills.

"This snow just freshens it up and gets people to think skiing," said Camp Fortune Director Erin Boucher. "We have five lifts and 10 runs like we did last weekend. We will open two more runs and another lift later this week."

As for the Westlakes, they're getting as many runs in as possible. Come Monday, it's back to school for young Maelie.

"I'm not feeling excited," she said. "I mean, I have subjects in school I like, but I don't like school, I'd rather be skiing."