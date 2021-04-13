Fresh snowfall welcomed by Sask. farmers, firefighters

Southern Saskatchewan residents woke up to a significant blanket of snow on Tuesday morning, and although some people weren’t excited about the shovelling, others say the moisture was much needed.

Neil Sundeen, the deputy chief of Regina Fire and Protective Services, said the snow significantly lowers the risk for grassfires.

“The RM of Sherwood has dropped its fire ban, and this brings the risk totally down,” Sundeen said.

Last Thursday, crews spent several hours battling two large fires just east of Regina.

Todd Lewis, the president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, said farmers in the province are excited to see the snow.

“You talk to any producer and they’ll be pretty happy to have some mud on their boots finally,” Lewis said. “It’s early enough in April that it’s really not going to affect our seed time in most cases, and it’s very needed moisture.”

Lewis said producers will need to see consistent moisture throughout the season, but this snowfall starts things off with an optimistic look.

CITY RESPONSE

The City of Regina said it’s still in its winter mode, so it was prepared for the snowfall. It sent snowplows, de-icers, sanders and sidewalk clearing equipment right away.

“We’re responding with upwards of 40 pieces of equipment, both city equipment and contractors, and we’ll work to keep the roads passable and safe for anybody travelling on them,” Tyler Bien, manager of roadway seasonal operations with the city, said.

Last week, the City of Regina announced it would be reopening its golf courses early this year. The city said on Tuesday they are all now temporarily closed because of the weather and will reopen when the sun and warm temperatures return.