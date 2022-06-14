'Fresh start in a peaceful country': Ukrainian family reunites in Sudbury

A Sudbury man, who organized a golf fundraiser to help people in Ukraine last month, continues to help people fleeing the war-torn country.

A family of four arrived in Sudbury on Monday night and said although they miss their homeland, they are overwhelmed by the warm welcome, kindness and peace they have found in Canada.

The Dariev family arrived in Canada three weeks ago and had to quarantine in Toronto before catching a bus to the Nickel City.

A 15-year-old, who is the only one that speaks fluent English, is the family spokesperson and shared a heartfelt message.

"People live in peace please and glory to Ukraine," said Oleh Dariev, who emigrated from Ukraine.

The family was reunited in Poland after the mother, son and daughter fled when their hometown was bombed. The father was working in France at the time, as his employment as a welder took him there before the war due to the pandemic.

"We are feeling, I am feeling, in fact, very sad because I had my grandparents all stay in Ukraine," Oleh said.

Sam Yawney, whose grandparents emigrated from Ukraine, has offered to host the family while they await permanent housing in Sudbury over the next month.

"I have been very blessed, you know our businesses have done very well and I think the way I was raised with my parents was to give back and try to help out where I can," Yawney said.

The family dog even made it to Canada and the family said they are grateful for a fresh start in a peaceful country.

"Canada is very, very beautiful because of nature. People are very friendly and there is no border in nationality of people. Like if you are Ukrainian, Korean, it doesn't matter," Oleh said.

Last month, Golf Sudbury – which Yawney co-owns -- hosted a 'Day for Ukraine' golf event that raised $20,000. It was donated to relief efforts in Ukraine and some will help newcomers to Canada.

Yawney said he plans to host other Ukrainian families over the next year.