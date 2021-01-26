The union representing Alberta Safeway workers believes a plan to rebrand six locations as FreshCo stores is unnecessary and unethical.

FreshCo is a chain of discount grocery stores owned by Sobeys Inc., which also owns Safeway. The chain announced Monday half a dozen Alberta stores would be moved to the FreshCo moniker.

But United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 401 believes the move is the wrong one.

“Sobeys shouldn’t be taking advantage of people,” Thomas Hesse, UFCW president, said.

“People are very anxious. Customers yearn for stability. Employees yearn for stability. Everyone knows the retail landscape in Canada is changing, but there is absolutely no need to do this at this time.

"We think it is very destabilizing.”

According to Hesse, Sobeys has reported a sales increase of 50 per cent during the pandemic.

“We have a new variant in Alberta that’s highly contagious and it’s a mistake to shrink the number of available shopping experiences in stores,” Hesse said.

Three locations in Edmonton and one in St. Albert will be converted with the exception of pharmacies:

Millbourne Mall, Edmonton, AB

Coliseum, Edmonton, AB

Palisades Square, Edmonton, AB

Gateway Village Mall, St. Albert, AB

Hesse noted that employees weren’t completely blindsided by the move, and said that contingencies had been written into contracts for such a situation.

“There is a measure of acceptance,” Hesse said. “We really prepared for this with workers. And because these workers have a union, there will be some very generous severance packages if they want them in the range of $60,000. Employees, if they want to, will have bumping rights into other stores, and they will have the option of working at the converted [FreshCo] store.”

“A good grocery store is being part of the community,” Hesse added. “We need to be able to lean on a predictable shopping experience right now.”

Renovations are slated to start in the spring and could last up to five months before reopening.

There are also two Calgary Safeway locations being converted.