Friday death was due to gunshot wound: EPS

An autopsy confirmed that the death of a man on Friday was the result of a gunshot wound, according to Edmonton police.

On March 26, police said they found Ibrahim Abdihakim Omar, 20, and another man injured in an alley. Officers were in the area responding to a weapons complaint near 103 Street and 132 Avenue.

Both men were taken to hospital, Omar died on Saturday. Police said Omar’s death was a homicide and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.