Friday hit-and-run on Whitemud Drive under investigation, police seeking driver

Police are asking the public for help finding a driver who hit a motorcyclist on an Edmonton freeway Friday and did not stop.

Officers say the grey or blue-coloured Volvo S60 sedan hit a motorcyclist in the westbound lanes of the Whitemud Drive just east of 17 Street around 1:40 p.m.

As a result, the 54-year-old motorcyclist fell off the bike and slid "some distance" on the road. He was seriously injured, though his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the Volvo did not stop after the crash.

Major Collisions investigators are looking for the vehicle, which they say most likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the vehicle (including a license plate number), or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, should contact police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.