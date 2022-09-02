Friday marks 24 years since Swissair Flight 111 crash

Friday marks the 24th anniversary of the Swissair Flight 111 crash that resulted in the deaths of all 229 passengers on board.

The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Halifax Stanfield International Airport at the entrance to St. Margarets Bay.

In 2018, lead TSB investigator Vic Gerden wrote that nearly all of the 23 safety recommendations coming out of the crash had been implemented and resulted in advances in aviation safety.

He said perhaps the most significant was that certain flammable materials on the aircraft are no longer used in aircraft, and there is more rigorous flammability testing used for the thermal insulation materials used on planes.