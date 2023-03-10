Friday-morning crash causes power outage in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Dartmouth, N.S., that has knocked out power in the downtown area.
Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Windmill Road around 5:15 a.m. where a vehicle hit and damaged a utility pole.
Windmill Road between Lyle Street and Wyse Road is blocked to traffic in both directions.
The closure is expected to be in place for “an extended period.”
The crash caused a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the area.
The utility’s outage map estimates power will be restored by 8 a.m.
Police say the vehicle’s occupants reported minor injuries.
Their investigation is in its early stages.
6:42 am - TRAFFIC UPDATE: Windmill Road between Lyle Street and Wyse Rd,Dartmouth, is blocked to vehicle traffic in both directions, because of MVA. Minor injuries. Road will be closed for a while- downed power line across street.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/wjF8N4Xuku— Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) March 10, 2023
