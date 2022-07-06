Friday night Fresh Air Flicks in Innisfil are back for the summer
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Pack up the lawn chairs, popcorn and a can of peas.
Fresh Air Flicks are back at the Stroud Arena, and for a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Troy Scott Community Fridge, you can watch Encanto for free.
The evening begins at 7 p.m. with music and activities with ideaLAB and the Innisfil Public Library.
The second film is Jungle Cruise, playing on Friday, July 22 at 676 Innisfil Beach Road at the soccer field.
The third flick is Sing 2 being held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 20 Church St., in Cookstown, and the fourth is Inside Out on Friday, Aug. 19 back at 676 Innisfil Beach Road at the soccer field.
All movies start at dusk and rain dates are on Saturdays.
