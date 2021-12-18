Friday's winning $70 million LOTTO MAX ticket sold somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has revealed where in Ontario the winning ticket for Friday's $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was purchased.

According to a release issued by OLG on Saturday, the ticket was sold somewhere in Brampton. The organization says it cannot confirm the exact location within the city for security reasons.

Two additional prizes — each worth $250,582.40 — were sold in Mississauga and Toronto, and an encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Toronto, the organization says.

The next LOTTO MAX draw will take place on Dec. 21 and will offer an $18 million jackpot.

According to the OLG, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 88 jackpot wins and 721 MAXMILLIONS prizes.