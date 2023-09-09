Friday shooting on Alberta Ave under investigation

A shooting on Alberta Avenue Friday night is under investigation.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported on 118 Avenue and 94 Street around 6:30 p.m on Friday night.

Several police units could be seen in the area, with a section of the street taped off and traffic cones marking what appeared to be bullet casings on the ground.

Christy Morin, executive director of Arts on the Ave, works in the area and heard the shots.

"It just sounded like someone was hitting a hammer on a piece of wood," she said. "So we sort of were in disbelief when we realized it was actually a shooting and there was actually an incident that was happening right in front of us."

Police say a person "arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds," with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. However, officers did not say how the person got there or what time they arrived.